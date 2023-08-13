What challenges did Heart of Stone’s opening scene face? Find out

Heart of Stone's opening scene was beset with meteorological issues, according to director Tom Harper. The Netflix film, which debuted on August 11, features Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative who is attempting to prevent a hacker from gaining a lethal weapon known as The Heart. The spy thriller also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okenedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer, in addition to Gadot.

Tom Harper revealed the challenges they faced while shooting the opening scene of Heart of Stone

Director Tom Harper had tackled a wide range of exotic locales in his feature films, from the upper stratosphere in The Aeronauts to his most recent endeavor, Netflix's Heart of Stone, in which Gal Gadot's character, Rachel Stone, travels from mountains to desert.

Harper revealed to The Wrap that one of the locations for Heart of Stone had a snowfall before the filming began. When it came to the opening sequence, in which characters run down a mountain, the director explained that there were additional problems due to altitude and harsh weather.

Harper said, "You still get that alpine glow, which meant a lot of rehearsal, and then when the light was right, everyone just went hell for leather. On our tech scout, when we went up there with all the crew to look at the location before we started shooting, it was blowing a blizzard. It was genuinely terrifying. It felt like the end of the world. The snow was falling heavily and quickly. 'I don't know how we're going to pull this off,' I recall thinking. There are three pursuits going on at the same moment. You've got the cable car, and Rachel is on her way down the mountain. 'Oh my God, we're insane,' the producers said to each other and to me. 'What the hell are we doing here?' There are numerous factors to consider. For obvious reasons, it's extremely perilous up there. The cold temperatures exacerbated altitude sickness. We needed a whole mountain safety crew to surround us."

The iconic opening scene of Heart of Stone

Rachel and the MI6 team attempted to remove known arms dealer Mulvaney from a ski chalet in the Italian Alps in the first few minutes of Heart of Stone. However, their scheme goes bad, and Rachel jumps over a high precipice, using both a zipline and a snowmobile to go downhill in order to reach the cable cars before Mulvaney's men.

Given how important weather became, it's impressive that the entire sequence was shot, and Harper's comments on the filming process show how much thought went into it. Heart of Stone stunt coordinator Jo McLaren previously spoke with Screen Rant about the sequence, explaining how enjoyable yet dangerous shooting on the mountain was while also mentioning the frigid conditions.

Parker (Dornan) and Mulvaney, who were fighting inside the cable car when a gunman fired at the lift, were also part of the opening scene. Yang (Jing Lusi) and Bailey (Paul Ready) were also rushing downward in a conventional vehicle, alongside Rachel, to catch up with Parker. Heart of Stone was released on Netflix on August 11.

