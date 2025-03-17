What Charges Is Diddy Pleading Not Guilty To? Breaking Down His Amended Case and Legal Battle

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs pleaded not guilty to an amended indictment in a federal court in New York City on Friday, March 14. The indictment includes s*x trafficking charges spanning two decades.

During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian oversaw the proceedings as Combs reaffirmed his not guilty plea. The indictment accuses the music mogul of forcing employees to work long hours and threatening to penalize those who did not comply with his alleged s*x trafficking operations.

This latest indictment does not add new charges but expands on previous accusations of coercion, threats, and abuse. The case is part of a broader legal battle that has seen multiple civil and criminal allegations against Combs in recent months.

The amended indictment claims that Sean Diddy Combs used his influence in the music industry to lure and control victims. Prosecutors allege that he coerced women into sexual activities through intimidation, threats, and manipulation.

According to court documents, three women were directly named as victims, and the indictment describes instances where Combs allegedly forced employees into s*x acts under the threat of physical, financial, or reputational harm.

NBC News reported that the indictment describes Combs using violence against victims, including throwing objects, hitting, dragging, choking, and shoving them. It also states that in one incident, he allegedly dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.

Prosecutors argue that these actions were part of a long-running racketeering scheme that exploited women and employees under his business empire.

Diddy’s legal team strongly denied all allegations, arguing that the case is built on misrepresentations of consensual relationships. According to the New York Times, his lawyers claim that prosecutors are trying to criminalize private relationships between adults.

They have also contested the evidence presented, including a video aired by CNN showing Combs striking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo called the video “deceptive and not in accordance with the actions that took place.”

Prosecutors, however, argue that the footage is critical to proving a pattern of abusive behavior. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner stated in court that Combs' alleged history of abuse supports the government's claims.

Judge Subramanian announced that jury selection will begin on May 5, with opening statements expected on May 12. The trial will address allegations that Combs exploited women through his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, and other businesses.

Federal prosecutors claim that between 2004 and 2024, Combs organized events where women were forced to engage in recorded s*x acts with male s*x workers. The government alleges that these 'freak offs' were part of his broader control over victims.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.