What charges was Kevin Spacey accused of? Exploring his alleged crimes as he is recently acquitted by London court

Kevin Spacey, an Academy Award-winning actor, was recently acquitted of sexual misconduct charges that were brought against him in a London court. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, he appeared in character as Frank Underwood and made a playful remark about running for President.

Despite his comeback, Kevin Spacey is still facing various sexual charges that have been leveled against him. Here's taking a look at his alleged crimes.

Spacey was accused by multiple men of sexual misconduct

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was accused by several men of inappropriate sexual misconduct. The actor, after the accusations were leveled, declared himself gay, which was an open secret until his declaration in Hollywood.

During the Metoo movement, many men came up with sexual allegations against the House Of Cards actor. This first accusation came by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old. These accusations were severe, as Rapp was a minor when he was allegedly assaulted. Last year, a New York jury found Spacey not liable for battery allegations by Anthony Rapp.

Kevin Spacey was the artistic director of Old Vic Theater in London from 2004-2013. One of many allegations while Spacey was the director of theater came up when an actor accused him of drugging him, and when the actor woke up, Spacey, as alleged, was seen performing sexual acts on him. Other men also came up accusing the actor of grabbing them inappropriately and other inappropriate behavior. However, a jury in London Southwark Crown Court acquitted him in all nine counts of charges.

Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss's son labeled Spacey a 'sexual predator'

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, called Kevin Spacey a "sexual predator" in a piece. Richard detailed how, when he was eighteen, Spacey touched his privates in front of his father in a first-person BuzzFeed column. "I find it repulsive that Kevin felt so secure. He was aware that I wouldn't say anything if he caressed me in a room with my father. I wouldn't have had the courage, he knew. Additionally, I didn't," he said.

Dreyfuss Harry revealed that the event happened in London in 2008 while Spacey served as his father's director for an Old Vic play. He continued by saying that they were practicing lines alone at Spacey's apartment when it occurred.

