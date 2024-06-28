What Comment Did David Foster Make About Wife Katharine McPhee? Find Out Amid Online Backlash

A videotape of David Foster saying his wife, Katharine McPhee, was fat when she was on American Idol has resurfaced online, and fans are really furious. “You may not know we met 17, almost 18 years ago when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on American Idol,” McPhee said into a mic while standing on stage during a joint performance with Foster.

The singer showed a picture of herself from 2006 when the show was in its fifth season. Foster replied, “Oh, yeah — you were fat,” the music producer blurted out nonchalantly while sitting at a grand piano. McPhee tried to make light of the moment by explaining, “I was a little chubby, OK? I was just young.” While he perhaps meant it casually, fans found the remark quite disrespectful.

Fans found the remark shallow and mean

Fans found David Foster's comment very shallow and came in Katharine McPhee's support. “Bad enough, she called herself chubby, but then I nearly threw my phone,” one person commented beneath the clip, which went viral on Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit.

“He’s revolting,” someone else chimed in, as another added, “I wonder what he says and how he treats her in private if he can be so bold and disrespectful in public,” another user added in anger.

“If you look up ‘narcissist’ in the dictionary, guess whose photo you’ll see?” one critic quipped, while yet another dissenter lamented, “This made my heart hurt. This beautiful girl was NEVER fat. You don’t call your wife fat. As a joke or serious,” added another fan of Katharine McPhee. Previously, McPhee revealed that she secretly struggled with bulimia, which is a serious eating disorder

More about Katharine McPhee and David Foster on American Idol

Katharine McPhee finished second to Taylor Hicks during Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, a season that featured her husband David Foster as a guest mentor. The singer survived the competition with impressive covers, leaving many viewers shocked when she didn’t take home the top prize.

Moreover, Katharine McPhee and David Foster have a 34-year age gap. The duo first met on American Idol in 2006, when McPhee was a contestant and Foster was a guest mentor. They became friends and Foster even played the piano at McPhee's first wedding, it was seemingly all platonic until buzzes about a romantic turn began to fly in 2017 and they eventually got engaged in 2018 and married.

Their relationship also caught the public eye, as Foster has been married five times and has five daughters, one son, and seven grandchildren.

