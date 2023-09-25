What customized gift did Hailey Bieber get for husband Justin on their fifth wedding anniversary? Here's a look into the process

Hailey and Justin Bieber recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and the singer's heart-touching note for the model won the hearts of the netizens. While the couple spent their day together low-key and private, Hailey got a customized diamond-encrusted gift for Justin that he was seen wearing in recent images, and here's everything we know about it.

Hailey Bieber's customized wedding anniversary gift for husband Justin

New York-based celebrity jewelry designer Alex Moss is known for working with several A-list stars including A$AP Rocky and Drake. The recent name to be added to the list is Hailey Bieber who contacted him for designing two customized pendants with one being a bubble B which she has been sporting on a regular basis and the other being an anniversary mushroom set for the special occasion of her fifth wedding anniversary with Justin.

The mushroom pendants for the Biebers are encrusted with diamonds and gems including five stones on top, representing their five years of marriage. Moss told GQ that even though he brought the concept to life, Hailey was the one who suggested the idea of a mushroom neckpiece. Talking about the price of the pendants, the designer called it priceless and said, "It's a Bieber project." He added that Hailey has good taste and design intuition.

Justin spotted wearing the pendant, fans gush about the gift

Meanwhile, during one of his many photo dumps on Instagram, Justin can be seen wearing the mushroom pendant. He captioned the post with a face-peeking emoji. In the first picture, they share a kiss while in another, they enjoy a date. Next up, he posted a close-up of his face as he showed off the pendant. In another picture of him wearing a red shirt in a room full of musical instruments, he can be seen wearing the gift as he smiles brightly at the camera.

Moss posted photos and a video of the pendants on his Instagram account, giving fans a peek into the customized gift. One user wrote, "Justin Bieber is in his spoiled husband era[ red heart emoji]." Another said, "that's so sweet of her!!" A third replied, "One of the reasons I adore Hailey." A fourth commented, "5 diamonds for 5 years [emotional emoji] [mushroom emoji] they are the cutest. @haileybieber you did amazing! @justinbieber you deserve it!"

