What derogatory nickname do Shakira's children have for father Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia? Find out

Shakira is one of the most popular Latin music artists in the world with her catchy music, powerful personality, and numerous achievements. Her personal life has always been in the news but ever since she separated from her boyfriend Gerard Pique, the attention on their relationship has been widespread, especially since he cheated on the pop star.

There have also been several rumors about who Shakira could be dating now and the list has included popular celebrities like Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and Jimmy Butler. A recent report has claimed that her two kids with Pique have a derogatory name for his girlfriend Clara Chia. Here's what we know about the name supposedly used by the children.

ALSO READ: Copa Vacia: Is Shakira's new mermaid song with Manuel Turizo a dig at former boyfriend Gerard Pique? Find out

What derogatory nickname do Shakira's children have for Gerard Pique's girlfriend?

Shakira and Pique broke up last year after an 11-year-long relationship and issued a joint statement in June 2022 announcing their separation. It was later revealed that the football player had been cheating on the singer with Clara Chia. The former couple have two sons together namely, Milan and Sasha. As per the Spanish portal, Prensa Libre, the boys have a derogatory nickname for their father's girlfriend which is used when referring to her.

The report claims Milan and Sasha call Clara "daddy's employee" whenever they mention the 24-year-old their father is now dating. The children live with Shakira in their Miami house and as per a clause allegedly put forth by Shakira, Clara should not be around when they spend time with Pique. On the other hand, after several dating rumors, recent reports claim Shakira is dating professional basketball player Jimmy Butler. Though there has been no confirmation about the same, sources have claimed things are going well between them.

Shakira and Jimmy Butler's relationship

A source recently told US Weekly, "They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it's too early to tell if there's long-term potential there. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him." The insider added that the 13-year age difference between the two doesn't bother Shakira. While the Waka Waka hitmaker is 46, Butler is 33 years old. Their Instagram activity has also further sparked the dating rumors further.

ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise looking for love after Shakira ‘begged’ him to stop flirting with her? Find out