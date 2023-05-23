What did A$AP Rocky say to club-goers as they fought in front of pregnant Rihanna? Deets inside

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently visited a nightclub to have a fun time together. However, during their time there, the rapper had to intervene in a fight and lecture club-goers to “behave like gentlemen” in front of pregnant Rihanna. Read on to know more.

A$AP Rocky intervenes in a fight in front of pregnant Rihanna

In a video that is now going on social media, via PEOPLE, A$AP Rocky can be seen interfering as a physical altercation took place between clubgoers. He can be seen asking them to behave like gentlemen as he got his lady in there.

"Y'all n----- act like gentlemen right now, you heard? I got my lady in here. Y'all n----- calm that s--- down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that s---. Calm that s--- down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence." A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Instagram post

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA’s first birthday

Recently, Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, who are now expecting their second child together, were seen celebrating their firstborn son RZA Athelston Mayers’ first birthday. The rapper took to his Instagram space and shared a slideshow of pictures and videos featuring the Umbrella singer and the baby boy.

In one picture, RZA can be seen happily crawling on the bed as Rihanna planted a kiss on A$AP Rocky’s kiss. There were also a few photos that showcased the family of three posing happily for pictures in front of the camera. The rapper also shared a video in which he can be seen dancing around with RZA in his arms. In another picture, he can be seen shaving as he holds his son.

The last slide of the post was a video of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that "Wu-Tang Clan is for the children."

In the caption he wrote, "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN (praying emoji)" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA (red heart emoji)."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Rihanna marry A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala 2023? Fans think so