Andy Cohen has responded to Brandi Glanville's recent allegations of sexual harassment against him. Glanville, aged 51, claims that Cohen sent her a video in 2022, where he seemed intoxicated.

Andy Cohen breaks silence on Brandi Glanville's recent allegations

Andy Cohen addressed the allegations on X saying, "The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke, that said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

According to a letter from Glanville's legal team to NBCUniversal, Shed Media, and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, Cohen allegedly expressed his desire to "sleep with another Bravo star" while thinking of Glanville. He also invited her to watch him have sex via FaceTime. Glanville felt "trapped" and "disgusted" by Cohen's behavior, especially since he was her "boss" at the time.

Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo involving sexual harassment by Brandi

These allegations come after Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo for an incident involving herself and Glanville. The incident allegedly occurred during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in 2023, though the season hasn't aired yet.

Court documents obtained by US Weekly claim that Bravo encouraged the stars to drink excessively so they “become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is for good ratings.”

According to the documents, "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable, Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."

Glanville allegedly did not attend the mandatory sexual harassment class for the cast and faced no consequences. While Glanville is mentioned in the lawsuit, she is not listed as a defendant.

Glanville has denied the accusations, stating that she followed the producers' instructions during filming and that there was no sexual assault. Her legal team criticized the lawsuit, describing the allegations as defamatory and false, and expressed disappointment at the lack of support from Peacock, Shed, or Bravo.

