What did Beef stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun say about co-actor David Choe’s ‘fabricated’ rape story?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape and sexual assault.

Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and executive producers and stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have released a statement on the criticism over a resurfaced video from 2014 featuring co-actor David Choe, where he made shocking sexual assault and rape claims.

Speaking to Variety on Friday, Jin, Wong, and Yeun said that Choe’s story was ‘undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing’ and that he has ‘put in the work’ to get the mental health support he needed.

The statement read, “The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing. We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering. We’re aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we’ve seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”

Why is Beef actor David Choe facing backlash over his rape comments?

During a 2014 episode on his podcast named DVDASA, David Choe claimed that he sexually assaulted a masseuse. He admitted that she did not seem to enjoy it, but nonetheless, she continued to go along with it.

I take the back of her head and I push it down on my dick, and she doesn’t do it, and then I go, ‘Open your mouth, open your mouth,’ and she does it,” he said. “And then I start face-f**king her.”

To this, Choe’s co-host Asa Akira replied, “You raped.”

David then clarified that he is ‘not a rapist’. “But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest,” he stated.

David Choe’s apology over the original backlash in 2014

When he received backlash for his statements in 2014, David Choe, who plays Isaac in Netflix’s Beef, said that he is only guilty of ‘bad storytelling in the style of douche’. “The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show. We f*** with each other, entertain ourselves and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless, completely irreverent show where we f*** with everyone listening, but mostly ourselves. We create stories and tell tales,” he said.

Choe further added that his podcast is ‘not a news show’ nor a representation of his reality. “I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not! In a world full of horrible people, thank god for us,” the actor said at the time.

