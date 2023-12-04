What did Billy Crystal say about President Joe Biden? Exploring his comment as he gets honored at the Kennedy Center

William Edward Crystal aka Billy Crystal and many other artists were celebrated for their work at the John F. Kennedy Center Honors, the top U.S. honor for achievements in the arts. Along with Crystal, some of the other artists were singer Dionne Warwick, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, and opera star Renée Fleming, who appeared at the star-studded event commemorating their lifetime achievement in arts and entertainment. At the event, the comedian took a dig at President Joe Biden, who lauded the work of the five performers during a reception at the White House before the show.

What happened between Billy Crystal and President Joe Biden?

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were seated with the Honorees in the box tier as they attended the event. As per Guardian , Robert De Niro looked at white-haired Billy Crystal on the balcony and jokingly took a dig at the USA president, “You’re only 75. That means you’re just about six years away from being the perfect age to be elected president.” Joe Biden was also sitting a few seats away from Crystal, as he grinned and jokingly wagged his finger at De Niro.

The joke was a reference to his age as he is the oldest president in history. The audience present at the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors roared and rose to its feet, turned to look at the US president, and applauded for a full 30 seconds.

How did the president react to it?

Unlike the previous President, Donald Trump , the current president has attended the event every year and lauded the work of the performers during a pre-show reception at the White House. “The performing arts are more than just sound and scene. They reflect who we are as Americans and as human beings,” said Biden. As the 81-year-old president is running for re-election, he took the joke with ease as the crowd roared.

