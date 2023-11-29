What did Britney Spears post on her Instagram? Controversial video of pop star without clothes sends mixed signals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of potential nudity.

Uh-oh! Britney Spears did something surprising again! She shared a video on Instagram where she's not wearing any clothes, just a black choker necklace. In the funny clip, she shows her cleavage, says "Good morning" in a silly voice, and makes goofy faces.

Britney Spears posted a controversial video without clothes

In her latest video, Britney Spears repeated the phrase, widened her eyes, and brought the camera closer to her face, making funny expressions. She showed herself in the video from different angles.

The 41-year-old Gimme More singer, who was under conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, is known for posting daring videos on social media, from topless horseback riding to nude beach poses. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney explained that sharing such content brings her joy, expressing her desire to take control of her image after enduring countless photos for others' approval.

However, these provocative posts have reportedly strained her relationship with her sons, Preston and Jayden, aged 18 and 17, respectively. The teenagers, children of Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline, have publicly voiced their discomfort with the explicit images, leading to tensions that have kept them away from their mother for two years.

In response to the criticism, Jayden told ITV in September 2022 that it seemed as though Britney felt the need to post on Instagram for attention. He expressed doubt that this pattern would stop anytime soon. Kevin Federline, 45, empathized with the challenges his teenage sons faced, imagining the discomfort of being bombarded with questions about Britney's nude photos while attending high school.

Despite the family rift, Britney appeared unfazed by their opinions, as evidenced by her posting a nude photo on Twitter in October 2022. In the tweet, she humorously announced a movie premiere titled THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y.

Janie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with her sister Britney Spears

In another development, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, discussed their relationship on a reality show, revealing that despite past conflicts, they are currently on good terms. Jamie Lynn expressed her love for Britney and acknowledged their history of public disagreements, emphasizing that they handle family disputes exceptionally well.

The Spears sisters have faced challenges, particularly regarding Britney's conservatorship battle, which concluded in November 2021. However, their relationship became strained when Jamie Lynn made statements in interviews and her memoir that Britney found hurtful and outrageous.

