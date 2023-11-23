What did Britney Spears' sister say about her Grammy loss to Christina Aguilera? Exploring her comments and revisiting the celeb feud

The pop music landscape of the early 2000s bore witness to not only the rise of iconic voices but also the simmering tensions between the biggest stars. Among the noteworthy feuds, the clash between Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera stood out—a rivalry that transcended mere competition. As the years unfolded, their relationship underwent twists and turns, marked by public jabs and the occasional attempt at reconciliation.

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears's sister, has now brought limelight to the much-known feud between Spears and Aguilera with her remarks stating that the Gimme More singer was “heartbroken” after losing her first-ever Grammy against the Beautiful singer.

Britney Spears’ strained relationship with Christina Aguilera

Spears and Aguilera first started off as friends, and their friendship dates back to Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club. The two of them emerged as strong pop-culture figures, but sadly, their relationship changed from friendship to rivalry real quick. The feud's genesis could be traced back to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, as per Marie Claire , where the kiss between Spears and Madonna overshadowed Aguilera’s stage presence along theway. Though Madonna kissed Aguilera as well, their kiss remained unheard as the camera got focused on Justin Timberlake, Spears, and her ex.

Aguilera expressed her dissatisfaction with this by stating, “I definitely saw the newspaper the next day. It was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that one.'" Post their MTV VMA performance, Aguilera shared some unexpected reviews of rehearsing with Britney, stating, “Every time I tried to start a conversation with her—well, let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time. She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance."

Of course, Spears was not happy with Aguilera’s public feedback to her, as she went ahead and targeted Aguilera for being fake. Spears shared, "I say, 'It's good to see you,' and she goes, 'Well, you're not being real with me.' I was like, 'Well, Christina, what's your definition of real? Going up to girls and kissing them after you haven't seen them for two years?'" This being the tip of the iceberg, it started to paint a picture of a rivalry fueled by competition and media scrutiny. The constant comparison, often pitting them against each other, added layers of complexity to the relationship between the two greatest pop stars.

Jamie Lynn revealed that her sister, Britney Spears, was left “heartbroken” after losing the Grammy award against Christina Aguilera

Fast forward to a revelation on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, as retrieved via PEOPLE , where Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, offered a glimpse into a pivotal moment of Spears's Grammy loss. The revelation that Britney was left "heartbroken" after losing her first Grammy nomination to Christina Aguilera sheds light on the personal toll of their relationship.

Lynn shared, “Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time? It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera]. Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year; she worked her a*s off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family because it was like a no-brainer; she's winning. And she's there, and she lost." Jamie Lynn recalled that the year in particular was ruled by Spears, and her loss made no sense to her.

Further, Lynn shared insights on how her sister coped with this big loss, adding, “Christina won it, and by the way, remember, Christina was wonderfully talented, but that year, I mean, come on, let's be honest, ‘It’s Britney, bitch’ like always. She was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys.’ She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that.”

Spear did win a Grammy eventually for her track, Toxic, in 2005. The Spears-Aguilera saga still continues to be one of the most discussed feuds in the industry, reminding us that even amidst the glamor, emotions run deep.