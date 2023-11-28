What did Dakota Johnson say about boyfriend Chris Martin dealing with her struggles with depression? Exploring her recent comments

In a heartfelt revelation, actress Dakota Johnson opens up about her ongoing battle with depression and the profound support she receives from her boyfriend, Chris Martin. The 34-year-old star shared this intimate insight during a speech at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation annual luncheon in New York City, shedding light on the unique dynamics of her relationship and the unexpected ways in which Martin provides comfort during challenging times.

A moment of insightful support

During her speech, Dakota Johnson recalls a recent incident where Chris Martin, who was keenly aware of her emotional state, recognized her struggles on a day when she wasn't fully conscious of them herself. Johnson reflects on the impactful moment when Martin noticed her distress, symbolized by her choice of clothing—a Cats T-shirt. This incident serves as a poignant example of the depth of understanding and connection within their relationship. “A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner, said to me, ‘Are you really struggling?’ and I said ‘No?’ And he said, ‘Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the music. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it,” she said.

ALSO READ: Who is Dakota Johnson's boyfriend? Exploring Madame Web star's personal life in 2023

Embracing advocacy for mental health

Dakota further delves into her journey with depression, acknowledging the stress she initially felt when recognized as an advocate for mental health by the foundation. She shares her realization that she had unknowingly spoken about depression numerous times, becoming a vocal supporter of those grappling with similar challenges. Johnson emphasizes the importance of using her platform to offer hope and relatability to others, expressing a willingness to be an advocate for mental health. “I found it extremely stressful when I found out that the foundation was interested in giving me this advocacy award. At first, I was like ‘Wait, how do you know I am depressed?’” she said. “It turns out I have actually spoken about depression quite a handful of times as the foundation made me aware of after I frantically emailed saying ‘What am I going to talk about?’ Then, they sent me all these snippets since 2015 so it turns out I am an advocate" she said.

ALSO READ: How Dakota Johnson became a part of USD 1.3 billion trilogy, thanks to THIS Oppenheimer star

Masking pain with comedy and acceptance

The actress unveils her coping mechanism for dealing with depression—an approach rooted in self-deprecating humor. Johnson emphasizes the efficacy of using comedy as a tool to confront her pain and anxiety, acknowledging its role in making the difficult subject more approachable. She speaks candidly about the lifelong practice of using humor as a shield and underscores the crucial lesson of accepting that answers and resolutions to depression may not always be immediate.

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson's recent revelations about her struggles with depression and the unwavering support from Chris Martin offer a glimpse into the complexities of mental health within the context of a high-profile relationship. Her commitment to mental health advocacy, laced with humor and a genuine desire to connect with others, underscores the importance of open conversations surrounding mental well-being. As she continues to navigate her journey, Johnson's transparency serves as an inspiration for those grappling with similar challenges, fostering a sense of understanding and community.

ALSO READ: Who are Dakota Johnson's parents? Personal life of Madame Web star explored