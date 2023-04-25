What did Desiigner say after being charged with ‘indecent exposure’ for masturbating in front of flight crew?

Rapper Desiigner has released a statement on his social media space after being charged with indecent exposure as he was allegedly caught masturbating in front of the crew on an international flight recently. As an attempt at explaining his behaviour, the rapper has reportedly said that his actions were the result of ‘not having [sex] in like a week’. Read on to know what happened.

What did the rapper Desiigner say on his social media post?

On Thursday, Desiigner posted his explanation about the incident on his now-disappeared Instagram story. He said that he was ashamed of his actions and that the rapper was getting himself admitted to a facility. ‘For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” Desiigner wrote in his statement. “While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home,” he added. “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be canceling all of shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help,” the rapper concluded.

What did rapper Desiigner do on the international flight Delta?

On April 17, 2023, rapper Desiigner, who was born Sidney Royel Selby III, allegedly exposed himself multiple times when he was aboard an international Delta flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. Following this, he was charged with one misdemeanor count of ‘indecent exposure’.

While on the flight, the rapper was spotted exposing himself but he quickly covered himself. However, he was then allegedly caught masturbating about five minutes later by the flight crew. The crew reportedly told him ‘no’ and also informed him that he was going to be arrested. Nonetheless, Desiigner was caught exposing himself a third time. He then moved to the back of the plane to apologize to his security guard, and two of his travel buddies agreed to keep an eye on him. However, when the rapper got up from his first-class seat to move to the back, “a jar of Vaseline dropped in the aisle,” the complaint stated, as reported by Meaww.

While talking with the FBI, the rapper, who is known for his hit Panda, allegedly told an agent that he “didn’t get much” in Japan and that he showed his “magic stick” to one of the flight attendants whom he found attractive. Moreover, explaining why he exposed himself, Desiigner reportedly said, “because I didn’t have anything in like a week,” which the agent understood to mean sex, as per the complaint.

According to the New York Post, when the rapper Desiigner was asked about whether his actions disturbed the flight attendant, he said that he thought he was encouraging her and pushing her to strive forward. The complaint noted the rapper was not under the influence during the flight.

