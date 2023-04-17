What did Dove Cameron say about 'dear friend' Ariana Grande after losing Glinda's role in Wicked to her?

American actress and singer Dove Cameron has opened up about losing the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked to pop star Ariana Grande. Continue reading to know what the 27-year-old said about her 29-year-old long-time musician friend.

What did Dove Cameron say about losing the role of Glinda to Ariana Grande?

The singer auditioned for the of Glinda in Wicked, but the role went to Grande, who seems to be having a blast playing it. But Cameron only has good things to say about the Positions hitmaker despite that and even proceeded to call her a "living icon."

"I'm so excited for Ariana. She's a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she’s gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I'm really, really excited to see it," she told The Wrap. The two singers have previously worked in 2016's Hairspray Live together and have even starred in their own teen television series on Nickelodeon and Disney while they were stars.

Talking about the audition, Cameron revealed, "I definitely went out for it. I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I've been a part of." Previously in 2019, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it's like the role of a lifetime. I've been dreaming of it since I was, like, seven. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."

"I'm a massive fan, so it'd be a huge responsibility and I would be lucky to be considered!" she added back then. Grande posted a long Instagram gratitude post on April 3 about getting to play the role of Galinda. "savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day," she wrote.

"i am so grateful, i don't know what to do or say... to be here in Oz where every day is a life-changing one... to be feeling, learning, and growing so much at such a disarming speed... to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets..." Grande said and proceeded to thank her cast mates. "to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did," the God is a Woman hitmaker added.

Grande continued, "i don't want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to.... exclaim my tremendous gratitution! and allow my heart to overflow. i hope this isn't all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one," and ended it with, "my heart will be stuck here forever." Wicked is set for a December 2024 release.