What did Drake say about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?

Drake’s new song “Rescue” has reignited his feud with fellow superstar Kanye West as fans are speculating that the Canadian rapper was seemingly taking a dig at Kanye West in his new track.

Does Drake sample Kim Kardashian’s voice in his new track?

SiriusXM’s Sound 42 released a new record titled “Rescue Me” on Friday, which includes audio of Kim Kardashian from the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" series finale, in which she describes the time she realized she wanted a divorce from ex-husband Kanye. In the song, you’ll hear the beauty mogul’s voice say, "I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy."

In the finale episode, Kim was having a heart-to-heart talk about her marriage with Kris Jenner, her mother. It essentially marks the time when Kim decided she wished to get a divorce from Ye, formerly Kanye West. For the unversed, Kanye and Kim got married in 2014 and share four kids together. The two parted ways in Feb 2021.

Drake's recent song that includes the audio of the SKIIMS founder has raised eyebrows because there have been rumors of a relationship between him and Kim in the past as well as a simmering dispute between him and Ye. Though Kanye claimed that Kim never dated Drake during his performance on Drink Champs in November 2021, but he accused Drake of implying otherwise.

It's not the first time Drake has featured one of Kanye's ex-girlfriends in a tune. OG Fans of Drizzy might recall that Amber Rose's voice was heard saying, "I'm high maintenance a little bit but not in a negative way,” Amber says in the song, adding, “I just like extremely expensive things.”

About Drake and Kanye’s feud

The two singers have a history of fighting; in the past, they frequently took a jibe on each other in their songs and on social media. But most recently, in August 2021, Drake rekindled the argument by criticising West in Trippie Redd's rap "Betrayal."

