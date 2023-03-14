What did Dwayne Johnson say about Henry Cavill’s exit from DC Universe after Superman’s cameo in Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson recently opined on Henry Cavill’s exit from the DC Universe after the latter had a cameo as Superman in Johnson’s 2022 movie Black Adam’s post-credit scene.

Dwayne Johnson on Henry Cavill’s exit from DC Universe

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was in a conversation with Variety on the 2023 Oscars red carpet when the actor was asked about his thoughts on Cavill’s exit from DU amid the DC overhaul. Responding to the question, Dwayne said, “All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could.” He further added, “Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple shots, but that’s just the business of it.”

Dwayne Johnson also referred to the change of charge at DC and said, “It’s almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.'”

It was last year after Black Adam’s release in October when James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new architects of the DC Universe and DC Studios.

Dwayne Johnson’s hopes of a Black Adam and Superman crossover put on hold

For the unversed, for the longest time, The Rock wanted his DC character Black Adam to have a crossover with Superman in their own universe. He also had Henry Cavill in a surprise cameo at the post-credits scene of his 2022 Black Adam movie, which was much-loved by the audience. A couple of months later, Cavill also announced his comeback as Superman on social media. However, soon Gunn announced that Cavill will not reprise his role as Superman in DCU as the former was now writing a new Man of Steel movie that would focus on a younger version of Superman. The film titled Superman: Legacy is slated for a 2025 release. This chain of events have now killed Johnson’s plan of exploring Black Adam and Superman’s relationship in the same universe.

