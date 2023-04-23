What did Emily Ratajkowski say about her viral make-out clip with Harry Styles? Find out

In a viral clip obtained by The Daily Mail, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted in a hot steamy session. They were spotted leaning on a silver van as they kissed each other while Ratajkowski was seen caressing the Grammy winning singer’s cheek.

Prior to this Harry Styles dated Olivia Wilde for two years before the couple broke up in November 2022. And the viral clip of Harry and Emily seems to have affected the latter's friendship with Olivia Wilde.

Here is what Emily Ratajkowski has to say about her steamy make-out session with Harry Styles in a viral video.

Emily Ratajkowski on Olivia Wilde

‘I feel bad for Olivia Wilde, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions’, Emily Ratajkowski says about Harry Styles ex girlfriend. The Gone Girl actress also alluded to her alleged fight with Wilde after the make out session went viral and said, ‘That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue’. Ratajkowksi also said that she felt very weird to have a certain experience but then the whole world knows and starts commenting on the same.

Talking about her previous relationship with Jeff Magid and divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard, the 31 year old actress said, ‘I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year one’. Emily Ratajkowski added that since a long time it was the first time that she was in a dating stage and the amount of interest it has garnered was very weird.

The actress also hinted that she might have been dating the three time Grammy winning singer longer than the people have known. Two weeks before the clip went viral, Ratajkowski said on the March 9 episode of Going Mental with Eileen Kelly that she had started dating someone that she likes.

