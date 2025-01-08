What Did Filipino Actress & Singer Lea Salonga Discover In Finding Your Roots Show Season 11? Explore

Lea Salonga seemingly did not expect to be surprised when she appeared in Finding Your Roots’s season 11 premiere. For the unversed, she appeared in the episode that was aired on January 7, Tuesday.

As per the host Henry Louis Gates Jr.'s narration, the actress had a complex relationship with her dad, Feliciano Genuino Salonga Jr., when it came to him being distant in an emotional way at home, even though he was said to be a “playful” individual around others.

The speculations of his past were proved to be correct by Gates when a newspaper clip was presented that consisted of his initial days in the Navy’s Merchant Marines when Feliciano Salonga Jr. missed his boat in Honolulu and had to answer about the same in the press.

Later, it was also revealed by the host that her grandad, Feliciano P. Salonga, was born in the Philippines, which at the time was an American protectorate. With the hopes of bidding adieu to the country, he became a part of the U.S. Navy as a boilerman.

After Pearl Harbor, which led the U.S. to release Filipinos who were actively on the job, hoping that they might discover a way to live as Japanese soldiers attacked Philippine civilians. Many people were killed but Salonga Sr. ended up surviving and was declared as “missing in action from May 6, 1942, to March 4, 1945.

Advertisement

After hearing this, the actress confessed that she did not hear about this prior. The host of the show shared that he was likely in hiding and that the performer’s dad was just 12 at the time.

Salonga expressed, “That’s a very delicate time for anybody. It might be a contributing factor to why he was not necessarily a very emotional—at least overtly emotional—person.”

The actress also said, “Because he was the oldest son, there might’ve been an expectation for him that he might have had to have been the man of the house. And that carries a responsibility. So there might’ve been that: ‘This is what I have to do; this is what I need to do because this is my family.’” She added, “And it might’ve given him a sense of, ‘Life is short. I better take advantage of what it has to offer.’”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder