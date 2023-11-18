What did FRIENDS star Jessica Hecht aka Susan say about Matthew Perry? DEETS inside

The demise of Matthew Perry on October 28 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. The beloved actor, famed for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, left an indelible mark on fans and colleagues alike. Amid the grief, his co-star Jessica Hecht recently shared poignant memories, shedding light on Perry's endearing personality.

Jessica Hecht's fond reminiscence about the late Mathew Perry

In an exclusive interview with Page Six at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2023 Fall Gala, Jessica Hecht, known for her role as Susan Bunch in Friends, reminisced about Perry with affection. Recalling a standout moment from the show, Hecht shared her favorite episode, Season 2’s The One With the Breast Milk. Amid laughter, she highlighted Perry's comedic prowess, particularly in a scene involving Ross and Chandler's reactions to breastfeeding.

She stated, “He was so silly when he was young, and he was so easy to love. His [Perry’s] was the silliest attempt to taste the breast milk. I just remember how kind he was and how he tried to put everyone else at ease.” Hecht fondly remembered Perry's silly yet endearing attempts to bring levity to the set, emphasizing his kindness and efforts to make everyone comfortable.

FRIENDS main cast released a joint statement after Mathew Perry’s death

Following Perry's untimely passing, the main cast of Friends released a joint statement expressing their profound grief. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer collectively mourned their loss, underscoring that they were more than just castmates; they were a family. The statement conveyed the deep impact Perry had on their lives and the pain of losing a cherished member. Acknowledging the need for time to grieve, they extended their thoughts and love to Perry’s family, friends, and admirers worldwide.

Matthew Perry's legacy extends far beyond the characters he portrayed. Jessica Hecht's recollections offer a glimpse into the warmth and humor he brought to the FRIENDS’ set.

