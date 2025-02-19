What Did Gabriel Macht Do After? Know About Harvey Specter Fame Star's Acting Path Ahead of Suits LA Cameo

Gabriel Macht had a tremendous journey in Suits playing the co-lead character of Harvey Specter. However, after the series was concluded back in 2019, many of his die-hard followers wondered where the actor went and did he appear in any movie or series later.

Well, to everyone’s shock, even though Macht delivered a grand performance on screen in Suits, he was never seen on screen since then. This comes as a surprise as the actor was quite active before he landed the role of Harvey Specter in the highly acclaimed legal drama series.

He was previously seen in movies such as Bad Company starring alongside the legendary Anthony Hopkins and Chris Rock. Besides that, Gabriel Macht was also a part of The Recruit, as well as Behind Enemy Lines, and even The Good Shepherd.

Talking about his pre-Suits roles, Gabriel Macht had even played the titular role in The Spirit. For those who do not know, it was a neo-noir superhero movie, written as well as directed by Frank Miller, who is widely appreciated for his work in Sin City.

As per a report by ScreenRant, Gabriel Macht was even a part of shows like Sex and the City. However, his part was never seen due to unaired pilots or series that only lasted for just a few episodes.

Everything changed for Gabriel Macht after starring in Suits back in 2011. He impressed everyone with his presence onscreen for the whole nine seasons.

Meanwhile, after the completion of Suits, Harvey was seen in a short-lived spinoff series Pearson. This was the series that starred Gina Torres as a powerhouse lawyer.

For those who are hoping to see him back on screen, Macht will appear in Suits L.A. alongside Stephen Amell.