What did Gary Oldman feel he could change in his role as Sirius Black from Harry Potter movies? Actor answers

Celebrated actor Gary Oldman has played numerous different roles in many movies over his illustrious career. But one that stands out the most due to the popularity of the franchise is his role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies. When Gary Oldman appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Sad Happy Confused podcast, the star had a few words to say about his role in the films.

What did Gary Oldman say about his role as Sirius Black?

Gary Oldman and the host of the podcast were mostly talking about funny stories from the time when the star played the role of Sirius Black. Oldman jokingly mentioned how he did not read the books and made a lot of bets about which of the characters would be killed off next and was really surprised and sad that it was his character. He also talked about his friendship with Alan Rickman, who played Snape, and who read the books and knew of all the details.

When Josh Horowitz asked him whether he feels that his role in Harry Potter comes up as a topic of discussion more often than his other roles, the actor readily agreed. But then he said that he thinks his “work is mediocre” in the movies. When the host scoffed about his comment, seemingly offended, Gary Oldman doubled down on his statement. Then he commented that if he had read the books beforehand like Rickman did, he probably would have done the role a bit differently than he originally did.

What are some of the other roles Gary Oldman played in his career?

Even though a lot of people know Gary Oldman as Sirius Black, the star has had an illustrious and widely acclaimed career. A lot of actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, Michael Fassbender, and Johnny Depp have cited Oldman as an influence. Regarded as one of the best actors of his age, Oldman has a devoted following amongst film fans.

One of his most celebrated roles is that of Winston Churchill in the 2017 biographical war drama Darkest Hour, for which Oldman won an Academy Award. He was also nominated for another Academy Award for his role of George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He did a terrific job as the main antagonist Norman Stansfield, in the 1994 cult classic Leon: The Professional. He also received a lot of praise for his role of James Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films. Gary Oldman most recently appeared as Harry S. Truman in Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer.

