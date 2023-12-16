What did it take to bring Weird Barbie to life? Barbie's head of makeup reveals Kate McKinnon needed to look 'hideous'
Uncover the fascinating behind-the-scenes journey of creating the iconic Weird Barbie look as Barbie's head of makeup, Ivana Primorac, spills the beans.
When Weird Barbie made her memorable appearance in Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie, the challenge of bringing her to life was no small feat. Kate McKinnon, the talented actress tasked with portraying the character, invested substantial effort into embodying the distinctive appearance. In this exclusive interview, Barbie's head of makeup, Ivana Primorac, shares the intricate process of working with Kate to achieve the hideous yet captivating look of Weird Barbie, complete with the whimsical scribbles on her face.
The creative collaboration
Ivana Primorac reflects on her previous collaboration with Kate McKinnon and the dedication the actress brings to the transformative process. Discussing the initial attempts to capture the essence of Weird Barbie, Primorac reveals the challenges faced in steering clear of familiar looks—be it too punk or resembling a typical tan girl. The journey began with insightful discussions about Greta's vision for the character and the need for something entirely unprecedented. She said, "So we sat down and we discussed what it should be like and what it should be. And Greta had some incredible fun descriptions of what it should be as well. But every time we tried to realize that, her look became something we've already seen before. So it was a bit too punk or it was a bit too tan girl."
Unveiling the concept
The revelation of the original script's description adds depth to the Weird Barbie concept—an overplayed Barbie, marked by haphazard haircuts, a blend of two distinct hair types, and layers of overpainting. The vision was to emulate the experience of a Barbie played with too vigorously, resulting in a hideous transformation. The script's vivid depiction guided the team toward a final character design that encapsulated the essence of a well-worn and discarded Barbie. "And then of course it had to be then every girl would kind of paint the Barbies to look beautiful and then over paint her. And she would become absolutely hideous to you. And then you'd chuck her across the room into the toy basket where she lands in her splits." Ivana explained.
The art of imperfection
In the quest to achieve a childlike quality in Weird Barbie's appearance, Kate McKinnon and Ivana Primorac took an unconventional approach. Abandoning traditional makeup techniques, they resorted to drawing on each other's faces with a Sharpie to recreate the playful yet imperfect aesthetic of a child's hand. The final result captured the essence of a Barbie that had been thoroughly played with, offering a unique and memorable character that resonated with the film's narrative.
The collaborative efforts of Kate McKinnon and Ivana Primorac brought Weird Barbie to life in a truly remarkable way. From navigating the challenges of avoiding clichéd looks to embracing unconventional techniques like drawing with Sharpies, the creative journey led to the discovery of a character that perfectly embodied the essence of a Barbie that had been played with too much. The hideous yet charming transformation of Weird Barbie stands as a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the team behind the scenes.
