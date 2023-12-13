What did Jamie Spears do with Britney's money? Exploring the controversial financial details

Britney Spears' conservatorship saga, spanning from its inception in 2008 to its termination in November 2021, has been a rollercoaster of legal battles and public outcry. At the center of this controversy is Jamie Spears, the pop icon's father, who served as the conservator, raising questions about the management of Britney's finances. Britney Spears filed a case against her dad for extracting large sums of money from her over the decades, to entertain his personal needs.

Britney Spears' conservatorship chronicle with her dad, Jamie Spears

The conservatorship, born out of Britney's tumultuous personal struggles in 2008, granted Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew Wallet control over Britney's assets. In March 2019, Wallet resigned, leaving Jamie as the sole conservator. In August 2021, Jamie announced his resignation amid mounting pressure from Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. Court documents later revealed that Jamie Spears extracted over $6 million from Britney's earnings during the conservatorship, as per CNBC .

A closer examination of Jamie Spears' financial maneuvers during Britney's conservatorship reveals a complex web of extraction. According to Forbes , Jamie pocketed a monthly conservator fee of $16,000, accumulating to a staggering $2.4 million over 12 years. However, this was just the tip of the iceberg. Court documents disclosed by Forbes further shed light on the dissection of Britney's earnings.

The controversial breakdown includes Jamie's alleged $1.3 million expenditure on attorney fees from October 2020 to June 2021 and a request for $541,000 for media matters. Beyond these, as retrieved via the New York Times , Jamie Spears reportedly secured a share of Britney's touring revenues, gaining 1.5 percent of gross ticket and merchandise sales from the Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, amassing a notable $2.1 million. The financial complexities surrounding Jamie Spears' role as Britney's conservator underscore the contentious nature of the conservatorship, reinforcing the claim that he extracted over $6 million from his daughter's hard-earned wealth.

How did Jamie Spears spend the money he received from his daughter during conservatorship?

A substantial portion of the funds extracted by Jamie Spears during the conservatorship was reportedly utilized to settle his debts and attempt a career revival. Jamie reportedly, as retrieved via PEOPLE , was under the $40,000 debt of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group. To pay off his debt Jamie hired Tri-Star as the pop star’s manager. Notably, Jamie also pursued a television show, Cookin' Cruzin' & Chaos with James Spears, through the money he received from the conservatorship, to rejuvenate his career.

Britney's persistent legal battles and the #FreeBritney movement culminated in the termination of the conservatorship in November 2021. The termination of this legal arrangement not only symbolized Britney's freedom but also brought to light the need for greater scrutiny and reform in conservatorship practices.

