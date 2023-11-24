What did Jason Mraz say about working with Taylor Swift and dancing to her songs? Exploring his heartfelt comments about the global sensation

In a recent interview with Page Six, Grammy-winning artist Jason Mraz opened up about his memorable collaboration with Taylor Swift and his remarkable performance on Dancing With the Stars. The singer-songwriter reminisced about the genuine connection he felt while sharing the stage with Swift during her Speak Now tour in Los Angeles back in 2011.

The generosity of Taylor Swift

Mraz, 46, expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift's generosity as a performer. Recounting their duet on his hit song I'm Yours at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, he shared, "It was so wonderful! She’s such a generous performer, sharing the stage with other artists and acknowledging her dancers and her crew." He continued, “It was nice to have experienced that myself and get to sing on a stage with her. She’s a real person and that’s what I love about her success.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift gets warned to be careful of Travis Kelce’s intention with her amid whirlwind romance; Details inside

Personal inspiration from Taylor Swift

Beyond their on-stage collaboration, Mraz highlighted Swift's personal influence on him as an artist. He commended her authenticity, emphasizing that she didn't emerge from a manufactured mold but began her musical journey at The Bluebird in Nashville. Mraz added, "To be yourself, and the work ethic as well," praising Swift's ability to share her passion authentically.

Dancing triumph on Dancing With the Stars

The interview also delved into Mraz's recent success on Dancing With the Stars. During the Swift-themed episode, he and his partner, Daniella Karagach, delivered a captivating Argentine tango to Don't Blame Me, securing a spot in the Season 32 Semi-Finals. Mraz expressed his astonishment at being the last male celebrity standing in the competition.

As Mraz reflects on his journey with Taylor Swift and the triumphs on the dance floor, it's evident that the experience has been a profound one for the seasoned artist. Swift's influence, both as a collaborator and a source of inspiration, continues to resonate with Mraz. As Dancing With the Stars progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more stellar performances and heartfelt moments from Jason Mraz and his partner, Daniella Karagach.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift fans believe Travis Kelce took a dig at her ex Joe Alwyn in recent interview: ‘He ate him up’