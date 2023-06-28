What did Jennifer Lawrence gift Robert De Niro to celebrate his 7th child?

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed the heartfelt gift she gave to Robert De Niro to celebrate the arrival of his seventh child in April. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence shared the thoughtful gesture she made for her former co-star and expressed her happiness for him.

A baby nurse as the perfect gift from Jennifer Lawrence

When asked about De Niro's surprising news, Lawrence enthusiastically responded, "I did one better—I sent over a baby nurse." The Hunger Games star's kind gesture showed her joy and support for De Niro during this special time. Their previous collaboration in Silver Linings Playbook had forged a strong bond between the actors.

Andy Cohen praises Jennifer Lawrence's gift

Talk show host Andy Cohen commended Lawrence for her gift, emphasizing on the value of a good night's sleep for new parents. Admiting to the significance of providing assistance and rest to the new parents, Cohen emphasized the thoughtfulness behind Lawrence's present.

Planned parenthood and Robert De Niro's joy

Contrary to assumptions made by fans, news anchor Gayle King clarified that the pregnancy leading to De Niro's seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen was planned. King revealed that both De Niro and Chen desired to expand their family and were elated about the new arrival. De Niro, known for his iconic roles in films like Goodfellas and The Irishman, expressed his delight at the intentional addition to his six children. Chen, whom De Niro met on the set of The Intern, has become a significant part of his life. As the actor embraces parenthood once again, the public shares in his joy while Lawrence's thoughtful gift serves as a symbol of support and celebration for this new chapter in De Niro's life.

On the professional front, Jennifer Lawrence's R rated comedy No Hard Feelings released on 23rd June exclusively on Netflix.

