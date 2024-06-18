What Did Justin Timberlake Do? Find Out As Singer Is Arrested And Taken Into Custody

In a shocking turn of events, Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated in Long Island, New York. Sources report that “nobody was hurt,” and the Mirrors singer is still under custody.

Details on Justin Timberlake’s arrest

On Tuesday, June 18, a representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department told PEOPLE that the singer would remain under custody until further action and that the police would release a statement detailing the arrest.

Although the charges have not been confirmed by the officials or Timberlake’s representatives, sources told the outlet that it was DWI. Reportedly, the Selfish hitmaker left the American Hotel in Sag Harbor after having dinner and was pulled over by cops on his way to his friend's house. "He will be arraigned in about an hour," the source added.

What has Timberlake been doing?

The NSYNC alum has been on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, supporting his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. The tour’s next stop is scheduled at Chicago's United Center on June 21 and 22.

The Chicago gig is followed by a show in NYC’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26. However, amidst his sudden arrest, the tour schedule will most likely be readjusted. After the conclusion of the tour in the United States by July 9, the singer was supposed to take his shows overseas for a lengthy European run throughout the summer and fall.