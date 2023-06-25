What did Kelly Clarkson reveal about Scooter Braun vs Taylor Swift feud? Details inside

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her viral tweet regarding Taylor Swift's music, shedding light on how music Taylor's ex-manager Scooter Braun reacted to her suggestion.

What did Clarkson say on the issue?

During an interview with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, The American Idol winner shared that Braun took offense to her tweet, leading him to reach out to her manager. However, Clarkson clarified that her tweet wasn't meant as a personal attack on Braun. She expressed her support for Swift's decision to re-record her music and praised the immense support she received from her fans, as evidenced by her chart-topping success.

Back in 2019, when it was announced that Braun had acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums through his acquisition of Big Machine Records, Clarkson took to Twitter with a suggestion for the Blank Space singer. She recommended that Swift re-record her songs, offering new artwork and incentives to encourage fans not to purchase the original versions. It was a response to Swift's public battle with Braun and her former record label.

What was Scooter Braun's response?

In her candid interview with Andy Cohen, Kelly Clarkson set the record straight about her tweet regarding Taylor Swift's music and how Scooter Braun reacted to it. Clarkson revealed that Braun didn't directly address her tweet and instead reached out to her manager. Despite any assumptions, Clarkson clarified that she had no intention of attacking Braun, as she initially wasn't even aware of who held the rights to Swift's music.

Conflicting information has since emerged as a source disputed Clarkson's account, claiming that Braun had sought Clarkson's assistance in arranging a meeting with Swift, though it didn't materialize.

Clarkson all praises for Taylor Swift's independent mentality

Clarkson expressed her admiration for Swift's independent thinking, suggesting that the Lover singer likely had the idea of re-recording her music before Clarkson even tweeted her advice. It's a testament to Swift's artistic vision and determination to reclaim ownership of her creative work.

Through this whole ordeal, we witnessed Taylor Swift's determined approach as she charts her own path and fights for control over her artistic creations. It serves as a reminder of the challenges artists face in maintaining ownership and the inspiring resilience they display in navigating the intricacies of the music industry.

