What did Kourtney Kardashian say to Tristan Thompson about his behavior? Exploring her comments calling him a "sociopath and narcissist"

In the glittering realm of celebrity drama, the Kardashians have once again stolen the spotlight. This time, it’s Kourtney Kardashian who pulls no punches on the latest episode of The Kardashians. With Tristan Thompson, the NBA player notorious for his rocky relationship history with Khloe Kardashian, in her sights, Kourtney dives headfirst into a direct and uncomfortable question: Could Thompson be a sociopath? The drama unfolds as they navigate through feelings, relationships, and family dynamics. Join us as we spill the tea on this unfiltered Kardashian conversation, giving you a ringside seat to the emotions and chaos in their world.

Confronting the past

Kourtney, in a candid moment, referenced TikTok videos discussing sociopath traits and asked Thompson if he saw any resemblance in himself. His response acknowledged Kourtney’s feelings, emphasizing his support for Khloe’s happiness despite past actions.

“You should definitely feel the way you feel, 100%, because if it was my sister, I’d feel the same way,” he said. “I think for me, you know, I want Khloe to be happy and whatever that may be, I’m fully supportive of that,” he said. “Yeah, like if the actions don’t match the words, it’s hard to believe the person with the actions,” Kourtney replied.

While Thompson seeks redemption within the Kardashian family, Kourtney, now a mother of four and recently welcoming a child with husband Travis Barker, expressed the family’s unique approach. Despite his cheating history, she noted the family’s emphasis on maintaining a harmonious environment, prioritizing everyone’s happiness.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian hopes ex-Tristan Thompson will sell her 'the other half' of their Palm Springs lots

The unfiltered conversation

Kourtney pointed out a family tendency to prioritize unity over setting boundaries or taking sides, reflecting on the dynamics that have shaped their interactions. Acknowledging her own participation in this approach, she found it interesting to reconsider the situation from a different perspective.

As Kourtney delves into an unfiltered conversation with Thompson, exploring his self-perception and the family dynamics, viewers are left wondering about the complexities of relationships and forgiveness in the Kardashian clan. After Kourtney’s question, the tension in the room is also palpable as she addresses the disconnection between words and actions, leaving Thompson to navigate through a minefield of emotions.

ALSO READ: Is Kourtney Kourtney Kardashian finally responding back to criticism for getting pregnant at 44? Find out