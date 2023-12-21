What did Leah Sava say on facing the 'backlash' for portraying Annabeth Chase? Exploring her recent comment amid the show's release

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, featuring Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, is getting a new life in an upcoming series. These young actors, aged 14 to 17, bring a fresh perspective to characters created almost 20 years ago by Rick Riordan. In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, they discuss their roles and experiences.

Leah Sava on facing the backlash for playing Annabeth Chase

Recently, Leah Sava Jeffries faced criticism for being cast as Annabeth Chase, originally portrayed as a white character in the books. Despite initial backlash, support from author Rick Riordan and actress Alexandra Daddario, who played Annabeth in the movies, helped Leah overcome the negativity. Reflecting on the experience, Leah shares with the Outlet, “I think that backlash happened because no one saw me play Annabeth yet. But now, everything is done, everything has come together well, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. Because people just judge on the basis of what they see, what they hear, what they feel without actually waiting for it."

She continued, "The stuff that came to me and what people said was really a motivational thing. I took into consideration all of that and thought, ‘Okay, these people are saying all these things. Let’s show them they're wrong.'"

Leah acknowledges the encouragement she received from her co-stars and emphasizes the positive atmosphere on set. “Even my cast members said, ‘You’re doing great, don't pay attention to all that.' So everyone has helped me a lot on this set. It's come together really well and I can't wait for you to see it,” she adds.

Aryan Simhadri on being part of the show

Aryan Simhadri, an Indian-American cast as Grover Underwood, praises the series for its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Expressing his gratitude, Aryan states, “I don't speak for Leah obviously. But the surge in diversity and the time, money, and genuine effort being put into finding talented creators and casting people of colour have been incredible in these last couple of years." Simhadri added, "I'm just so glad that I get to play a character that means so much to so many people, and not just a funny sidekick kind of guy. It's an honour.”

Walker Scobell on playing the iconic character Percy Jackson

Walker Scobell, stepping into the shoes of the iconic character Percy Jackson, shares his experience of portraying a character originally played by Logan Lerman in the movies. As a fan of the books and movies, Walker was familiar with Percy Jackson, but playing the role allowed him to explore Percy's youthful side.

He told Hindustan Times, “I got to discover his childish side if that makes any sense. Because you don't really think about it, but they're really 12. They're kids! They're wanted criminals for destroying a national monument, sorry. It was interesting to go back and look at it. Because it blanks from your mind when you're playing him that he's a child. He doesn't really understand these emotions and how to control them."

The upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20, promises a new and exciting take on the beloved characters and their adventures.

