What Did Little House On The Prairie Cast Members Take As Souvenirs From Show's Sets? Find Out

The cast members of the iconic show, Little House on the Prairie, shared the souvenirs they took home from the sets after the show was wrapped up. During the reunion of the cast at the Monte Carlo Film Festival in Monaco, the actors, Karen Grassle, Matthew Labyorteaux, and Alison Arngrim spoke to People Magazine about their keepsakes from the series.

The actors of the classic show are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Little House on the Prairie, while the star cast also discussed the possibility of doing a reboot of the show.

What did Little House on the Prairie cast take as souvenirs from sets?

While interacting with the magazine, the cast members recalled the pieces of souvenirs picked up by them from the sets of the show. Each of the actors has different and very unique objects from their 1970s show. First up, Karen Grassle revealed that she took home hair strands, which she regularly used in the wig of her character. Grassle shared, “My hairdresser quietly gave me my hair and I actually used it from time to time when I was still young in parts where I needed a lot of beautiful hair, you know, because that wasn't my hair.”

Next up, Matthew Labyorteaux spoke to the entertainment portal, where he stated that when he went to meet Michael London at the Amazon MGM studios after the show, he gave Matthew a piece of wood that he kept for the actor. The wood had been used in the construction of the sets, which was blown up in the last episode as per the script’s demand. The actor shared that, to date, he has carefully placed the wood in his house.

Advertisement

Arngrim could not take anything from the sets of the show, as her exit from the series was undecided at the time. She said, “I didn't know that I was gonna be leaving when I left. And so I would have had to have stolen something, and they frowned upon that.”

ALSO READ: 'We Were Very Close': Melissa Gilbert Reveals Little House On The Prairie Co-Star Michael Landon Was Her 'Father Figure'

Will Little House on the Prairie have a reboot?

During their appearance at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the cast members talked about the possibility of a reboot of the 1970s show. While on the panel for the festival, the actors revealed that nothing for the reboot is in the works yet and possibly never will be.

Grassle shared that many attempts have been made to bring back the show for a younger audience. Series, musicals, and all other genres have been looked through and discussed, but none of them could do justice to the experience of the original show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He Had His Thumb On The Pulse:' Little House On The Prairie Cast Discusess Possibility Of A Reboot Without Michael Landon