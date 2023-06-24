What did Madonna whisper to Kim Petras before her historic Grammys performance?

Singer-songwriter Kim Petras made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards as the first transgender woman to win a Grammy. Reflecting on her groundbreaking achievement, Petras recently shared the empowering words whispered to her by none other than pop icon Madonna. The exchange between the two artists highlights the support and camaraderie within the music industry.

Madonna's encouraging words to calm Kim Petras

At the Grammys, Petras admitted feeling nervous before her performance. However, Madonna's support helped alleviate her anxiety. Following Madonna's speech, she turned to Petras and quietly mouthed, "Go get it, bitch." These four simple words had a profound impact on Petras, making her feel confident and determined to deliver an unforgettable performance.

ALSO READ: Madonna posts montage video on Instagram as she slams the trollers for ‘ageist and misogynist’ remarks

Madonna's advocacy for Kim Petras' groundbreaking moment

Madonna's support for Petras extended beyond their backstage interaction. In a post on Instagram, Madonna explained why it was crucial for her to back Petras and Sam Smith's performance. She expressed her honor by introducing Petras, emphasizing the historical significance of having the first trans woman perform at the Grammys.

Petras and Smith's powerful performance of their hit song Unholy captivated the audience at the Grammys, solidifying their place in music history. Not only did they deliver an exceptional performance, but they also made Grammy history by winning the award for best pop duo/group performance. Their win marked a pivotal moment for LGBTQ+ representation in the industry.

For Petras, Madonna's words and support serve as a reminder of the progress being made and the ongoing need for acceptance and representation. As Petras continues to make her mark in the music industry, her Grammy win and the encouragement from Madonna solidify her position as a rising star and influential voice. With artists like Petras and Madonna leading the way, the future of music looks brighter, more inclusive, and more empowering than ever before.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Petras debuts her new album, to begin world tour in September; Check schedule HERE