What did Maren Morris say about divorce from Ryan Hurd? Exploring her recent comments on Howard Stern's show

Maren Morris, the acclaimed My Church singer, recently opened up about her divorce from musician Ryan Hurd while appearing on The Howard Stern Show. In the midst of confirming her divorce, Morris shared insights into her current mindset and approach to dating. The former couple has finally parted ways after 5 years of their happily married life.

Maren Morris on her divorce from Ryan Hurd

Addressing the recent changes in her life, Morris humorously remarked about cutting all the trauma out of her hair with a new bob hairstyle. Acknowledging the challenges of the past year, she emphasized the shared experiences of breakups and divorces among those close to her. The singer stated, “I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces." When questioned about her own divorce, Morris confirmed that the process is ongoing. “It's ongoing…I would like this to sort of wrap up” she added.

Despite being newly single, Morris expressed that she is not actively seeking a new romantic relationship at the moment. The 33-year-old singer shared that she doesn't currently have the headspace for dating but is channeling her emotions and experiences into her songwriting, sharing, “I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

The relationship timeline of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's journey began in 2013 when they met while co-writing Last Turn Home for Tim McGraw. What started as a friendship evolved into a romantic relationship two years later in December 2015. The couple's love story continued to flourish, marked by Ryan's release of "Love in a Bar," a song believed to reflect their romance.

Morris shared in one of her interviews with US Weekly in 2019 that her relationship with Hurd has been intertwined with music, “[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met. We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

The pair got engaged in July 2017, and their wedding took place in March 2018 at The Cordelle in Nashville. In October 2019, Morris announced her pregnancy, and the couple welcomed their son Hayes Andrew Hurd in March 2020. Their musical collaboration, the duet Chasing After You, earned a Grammy nomination in 2022.

However, the journey took an unexpected turn when Morris filed for divorce in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Maren Morris's candid comments on Howard Stern's show provide a glimpse into her current emotional state post-divorce. As she navigates this challenging chapter of her life, Morris is finding solace and expression in her songwriting.

