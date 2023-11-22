What did Meek Mill say about Trippie Redd? Explosive rant in now-deleted post explored amid their alleged beef

In the unpredictable world of hip-hops beefs, Meek Mill and Trippie Redd weren’t exactly on the radar for a potential clash. Yet, in a surprising turn of events, Meek Mill unleashed a fiery tirade against Trippie on Instagram, leaving fans scratching their heads and wondering: What sparked this unexpected feud?

Meek Mill’s deleted shots

The drama began with a now-deleted post from Meek Mill, where he boldly declared, “If you are with me, f**k this guy right here,” accompanied by an image of Trippie’s tattooed face. Meek didn’t stop there; he went on to claim that Trippie was scared during an encounter with “gangsters in LA” and questioned Trippie’s credibility by stating, “I can’t believe these Philly young bulls gassed you up to say my name! Look like you are repping the devil, ima show you trying god is.”

Meek Mill didn’t let the matter rest. He doubled down on his Instagram assault, suggesting that Trippie Redd had been influenced by others to mention Meek’s name. The Philly native replaced the initial post with even more shots fired at Trippie, intensifying the mystery surrounding the beef.

The unknown origin of the beef

While Meek Mill aired his grievances on social media, the root cause of this feud remains a mystery. The lack of a clear trigger adds to the confusion, leaving fans wondering if this is just another case of online drama or if there's a deeper, undisclosed issue between the two artists.

Trippie Redd is no stranger to online disputes. In the past, he faced taunts from Playboy Carti and engaged in a public exchange with 6ix9ine over album sales. However, whether these incidents are connected to Meek Mill's recent outburst is uncertain.

The unlikely pairing: Meek Mill and Trippie Redd

The unexpected nature of this beef has left rap fans bewildered. The two artists move in different circles, with little apparent overlap in their musical worlds. Many fans are speculating about the possibility of a collaboration or behind-the-scenes disagreement, but as of now, the true cause remains elusive.

As the hip-hop community waits for Trippie Redd's response, one thing is clear: Meek Mill's unexpected rant has ignited a buzz, and fans are eager to see how this peculiar feud will unfold. Will it fizzle out as quickly as it started, or is there more to this story than meets the eye? Only time will tell in this intriguing chapter of rap drama.

