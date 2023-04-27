What did Meghan Markle tell Prince Harry at Lakers game? Lip readers reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted together, as they attended the Lakers Game. The famous couple, playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies which was held on Monday, is seen on the Crypto.com Arena’s ‘kiss cam’. The visuals, which are now going viral on the internet, show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having a fun conversation. Interestingly, lip reader Jeremy Freeman, in a conversation with The Mirror, stated that the pair might have been rating their date night.

Lip readers decodes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's conversation

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed like they were rating their date night. In the visuals, Price Harry was seen attempting to kiss his wifey. But, Meghan Markle, who is seen laughing with her hand placed on her husband's arm, seemed too shy to share a kiss at the Lakers Game venue. Jeremy Freeman believes that Meghan Markle said to Prince Harry, “It’s brilliant,” to which he appeared to reply, “Yeah,” nodding in agreement. Later, Meghan is said to have stated: “Right, it’s because it’s your favorite there” before the camera cut away the visuals.

However, another lip-reading expert named John Cassidy has decoded the couple's conversation a bit differently, in his chat with The US Sun. According to Cassidy, Meghan Markle apparently told Prince Harry to "Put on account', to which he replied "Yep". Later, Markle allegedly added: "That's brilliant, that's what I'm saying."

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visuals, below:

Prince Harry to attend King Charles' Coronation without Meghan Markle

As you may know, Prince Harry is planning to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III alone. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is planning to stay back with their kids Princess Lillibet and Prince Archie in California, as the ceremony falls on Archie's birthday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Prince Harry will be seated ’10 rows back’ from the Royals at King Charles’ Coronation? Reports reveal