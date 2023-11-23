What did Melissa Barrera say after getting fired from Scream VII? Instagram story and 'silence is not an option' comments explored

Trigger Warning: This article includes discussions of anti-Semitic comments and addresses related sensitive topics.

Melissa Barrera breaks silence a day after being fired from the horror franchise Scream VII. Melissa was fired over her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war. It was reported that she will no longer be part of the seventh installment. Melissa Barrera, 33, took to her Instagram to share her first public words. Read on to know more in detail.

Melissa Barrera shared her first public words after getting fired from Scream VII

On Wednesday, the actress shared a statement on her Instagram story saying, "First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people." She continued, "As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need."

The Height Actress continued, "Every person on the earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence," Barrera concluded the statement, "I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

What did Spyglass Studio state?

Earlier the Spyglass studio (creator of the Scream franchise) released an official statement that said its "stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

What was Melissa Barrera's controversial comment?

The studio's statement came in after Melissa's social media comment was seen as Antisemitic by Spyglass. As reported by Variety she commented, “I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because Western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

Apart from this, the actress has made many posts since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. Earlier in one of her Instagram story she wrote, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she added, “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Melissa Barrera has starred in the last two franchises of Scream, that is Scream V and VI. The sixth installment only came recently this year. Earlier it was also reported that her co-star Jenna Ortega has dropped out of the series due to some schedule conflict.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of Pinkvilla. They are written to only deliver the information.

