What did Napoleon die of? Exploring cause of death amid Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal not providing it on the big screen

Napoleon Bonaparte, a towering figure in history, met his end on May 5, 1821, on the remote island of Saint Helena. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have remained a subject of debate for over two centuries. As Ridley Scott’s cinematic take on Napoleon hits theaters, the question of his cause of death surfaces once again. Let’s delve into this historical puzzle, exploring the facts and theories surrounding Napoleon’s demise that may not have made it to the big screen.

The island of isolation

After suffering defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, Napoleon found himself exiled to the secluded Saint Helena by the British. His confinement in the less-than-ideal conditions of Longwood House became a turning point in his health.

Longwood House’s damp and poor living conditions, combined with Napoleon’s confinement and lack of exercise, led to a rapid deterioration of his health. Symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, and constipation manifested, painting a grim picture of the once-mighty emperor’s final years.

The Arsenic puzzle

The cause of Napoleon’s death remains a historical enigma. While an autopsy conducted by his physician pointed to stomach cancer, conspiracy theories of poisoning linger. Napoleon himself, in his last weeks, expressed suspicion of being “murdered by the English oligarchy.” Arsenic traces found in his hair fueled the poisoning theory.

Though arsenic was prevalent in that era, its presence in Napoleon’s remains ignited speculation. However, experts argue that the arsenic may have been a result of common environmental exposure rather than intentional poisoning. In 2008, similar high arsenic levels were found in locks of his wife Josephine’s hair.

In Ridley Scott’s film, Joaquin Phoenix portraying Napoleon, brings the complexities of the French Emperor’s life to the forefront. The movie spans decades, covering Napoleon’s rise to power, his tumultuous relationship with Josephine, and his ultimate downfall. However, the movie doesn’t explicitly showcase the details of his death. Instead, it leaves room for speculation and interpretation, focusing more on the broader narrative of Napoleon’s tumultuous journey.

