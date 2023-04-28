What did Nick Jonas tell Priyanka Chopra when their daughter Malti Marie was born?

Priyanka Chopra shared some intimate details about her personal life.

The Citadel actress spoke about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ birth and how her husband Nick Jonas took charge of the situation and supported her. Malti, who was born via a surrogate, arrived prematurely in January 2022.

In a recent chat with Today’s Hoda Kotb for the Spring 2023 Cover Issue, Priyanka shared what her rockstar husband Nick Jonas told her the day their daughter was born. Read on to know more.

How did Nick Jonas support wife Priyanka Chopra the day Malti was born?

Recalling her interaction with Nick Jonas the day that their daughter was born, Priyanka said, "I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do.’ And he's like, ‘Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

Priyanka Chopra did not have the ‘luxury’ to be scared

Malti Marie stayed at the NICU for 100 days before she finally came home with her parents.

The Love Again actress expressed that it was a challenging time but that she could not afford to be weak and scared. "I don't think it was our test. I think it was her test," she shared. "I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak... I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she's not alone."

The 40-year-old actress revealed that she continues singing the Hindi lullabies to 15-month-old Malti, the same ones she sang at the hospital, and that the actress’ mother sang to Chopra when she was a child. As for Malti’s future, Priyanka said that she wants her to grow up bilingual in both Hindi and English.

