What did Nigel Lythogoe say about being sued by Paula Abdul for alleged sexual assault? Exploring comments of American Idol Producer against claims

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault

Nigel Lythgoe is strongly denying Paula Abdul's accusations of sexual assault and harassment, calling them "false" and "deeply offensive." Lythgoe, known for producing shows like American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, plans to defend himself in court against these claims.

What did Nigel Lythogoe say about being sued by Paula Abdul for alleged sexual assault?

In a statement to TMZ, Lythgoe expressed shock and sadness over the sudden allegations. He emphasized that “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement,” he continued, “For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues.”

Lythgoe told the outlet, “Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue.” Despite this, he vowed to fight against what he called an "appalling smear." He said, “But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have,” he concluded.

Advertisement

What did Paula Abdul claim in the sexual assault allegation against Nigel Lythgoe?

While Lythgoe did not specify Paula's "erratic behavior," it might be connected to rumors of an affair with a former American Idol contestant, Corey Clark, in the mid-2000s. Paula has always denied these allegations. Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe, alleging sexual assault on two occasions and harassment. She claims that Lythgoe assaulted her in a hotel elevator during the early seasons of Idol and later forced himself on her at his home while they worked together on So You Think You Can Dance.

The court documents, obtained by Page Six, describe incidents where Lythgoe allegedly grabbed her genitals and breasts and attempted to kiss her against her will. Paula also accuses Lythgoe of insulting and belittling her during a meeting before she officially became a judge on American Idol in 2002. She further claims to have witnessed Lythgoe sexually assault one of her assistants in 2015.

Paula's lawyer commended her courage in taking action against the alleged abuse, especially considering Lythgoe's significant influence in their profession. The lawyer emphasized Paula's determination to seek justice and her solidarity with others who have faced similar situations.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Why was Gypsy Rose Blanchard denied to meet Taylor Swift? Exploring reason as she was asked to leave Chiefs' games