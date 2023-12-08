What did Oprah Winfrey say about her recent weight loss? TV legend shares details after appearing in form-fitting gown at The Color Purple premiere

Oprah Winfrey, an American media mogul, talk show host, and philanthropist, transcended a challenging upbringing to become an iconic figure. Renowned for The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 influential years, she earned the moniker Queen of All Media. Born into poverty, Winfrey's resilience propelled her from a troubled past to media stardom. She reshaped talk shows, delving into literature and self-improvement. Beyond the media, she played a pivotal political role and received prestigious awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Winfrey's indelible impact on media and society has solidified her legacy as a transformative force.

What did Oprah Winfrey say about her recent weight loss?

Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about her recent weight loss efforts, emphasizing the comprehensive approach she took. The media icon, who looked stunning in a form-fitting purple gown at The Color Purple world premiere, shared insights into her transformation at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight , "It's not about one specific thing; it's about everything.” She highlighted the substantial efforts she has put into achieving her current appearance, expressing her commitment to maintaining it. "I intend to keep it that way," she affirmed, revealing, "I even hit the treadmill today."

Completing her all-purple red carpet look, the television personality added a touch of glamour with a sparkling purple clutch bag and purple slingback heels adorned with silver embellishments. Her hair was elegantly styled in curls, and she complemented the ensemble with dangling silver earrings.

Oprah Winfrey share obesity issues

In September, Oprah Winfrey hosted a panel titled The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight for Oprah Daily , where she delved into the obesity crisis and candidly discussed her own weight journey. Addressing the audience, she shared, "You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life." Revealing her highest weight at 237 lbs, she acknowledged the public scrutiny surrounding her weight struggles, saying, "I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."

Opening up about her ongoing efforts, she admitted, "You all have watched me diet and diet and diet," highlighting the recurring nature of her weight management journey due to her body's tendency to revert to a specific weight. Winfrey continued to share her experiences, highlighting the societal attitudes towards those weighing over 200 lbs. She expressed, "This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever. And all of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do."

The former talk show host elaborated on how she particularly felt the weight stigma while shopping for clothes. She recounted instances where store personnel would approach with a condescending tone, saying, "'Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there’s nothing in here for you.' There is a condescension. There is stigma."

Winfrey is the producer of the upcoming movie musical The Color Purple where she also revisits her role as Sofia in the original 1985 film, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Scheduled for a December 25 release, the film is an adaptation of Alice Walker's 1982 novel and draws inspiration from the Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

