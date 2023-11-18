What did Pardison Fontaine say about Meghan Thee Stallion? Exploring cheating accusations on his new diss track

Trigger Warning: This article has references to infidelity, racial slurs, and sexual comments.

In the dynamic world of hip-hop, where emotions and controversies often find their canvas in the lyrics, Pardison Fontaine has stirred the pot with his latest track, THEE PERSON. This lyrical bombshell unveils a saga of love gone awry, focussing on the turbulent relationship between the New York rapper and Megan Thee Stallion. The drama unfolds in rhymes, and we’re here to break it down for you, exploring the highs, lows, and everything in between in this hip-hop melodrama.

Proposal plans shattered

Fontaine dropped a bombshell, revealing he had plans to propose to Megan. However, he claims her alleged lies, including on Gayle King’s show, shattered his dream. “This the girl that I’m trying to propose to/Ask Gerg Una I picked out a ring then you lied to my face/Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King,” raps Pardi, leaving all his fans stunned.

Texting troubles

The diss track takes a twist as Pardi accuses Megan of questionable texting habits. “How many times did I catch you texting them n***as? You did you first I just did me bigger,” he asserts adding another layer to the narrative of their tumultuous relationship.

A painful goodbye

Pardison Fontaine pours out his emotions about the alleged infidelity, describing the pain of parting ways. “You flew out the country ain’t called for days in my mind we had parted ways,” he rhymes, giving listeners a glimpse into the heartbreak that fuelled his fiery response.

The apology and well wishers

Despite the scathing accusations, Pardi leaves a silver of compassion in his lyrics. He apologizes for no longer supporting Megan’s alleged lies and expresses concern for her well-being. “Your soul is disgusting, you got everything but you still ain’t happy,” he adds, ending with a hope that Megan gets the help she needs.

Exploring the aftermath

Pardi’s response came after Megan’s drop of COBRA, which turned up the heat in their lyrical feud. Megan, straight up said that she caught someone red-handed: “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, getting’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.” It’s a lyrical showdown heating the charts.

These tracks serve as publicized chapters in their love story turned sour, leaving all the fans eager to know more about the fallout and the real story behind the lyrics.

In the realm of rap battles, Pardison Fontaine’s THEE PERSON is a raw and unfiltered response to Megan Thee Stallion’s accusations. As fans dissect the lyrics, the saga continues to unfold, offering a front-row seat to the highs and lows of celebrity relationships.

