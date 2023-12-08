What did Prince Harry say about his wife Meghan Markle and their kids' security in UK after losing automatic police protection right?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been one of the most talked about couples on the internet. As he recently challenged the U.K. government's decision to strip him of police protection during visits to his home country, a new report claims that the fight is still going on. Earlier, the Duke of Sussex's lawyers argued against a February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures to remove his automatic right to U.K. police security.

Prince Harry wants his children to feel safe at home

According to a recent report by People , Prince Harry has told a court that he and his wife, Meghan Markle were “forced” to leave the Royal Family and move to the US. The Duke of Sussex wants his children: son Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to feel safe in their native place, the UK as he said, “if it is not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil." Harry wrote that he could not put his wife in danger like that. “Given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.

In the past, The Duke of Sussex's legal team has also stated that he "does not feel safe" bringing his two children to the U.K. In 2022, at the Royal Courts of Justice, his lawyer Shaheed Fatima said "Of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home."

Why did Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle leave the UK?

There is no particular reason as to why they left the Royal Family and the UK. At the time of their departure, a statement from the late Queen Elizabeth II said, “The challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years support their wish for a more independent life.”

Even in their documentary, the couple seemingly revealed that it was the intense scrutiny and propaganda that ended up being their war against the British tabloids that persists to this day.

