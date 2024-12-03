What Did Queen Elizabeth Say To Meghan Markle Few Months Before Her Wedding? Find Out The Brutal 11-Word Comment

Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a visibly strained relationship even before the Suits alum married Prince Harry. Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared details of an incident that allegedly occurred between the monarch and Markle.

In her book The New Royals, Nicholl described an episode where the Duchess of Sussex was at the palace for a food tasting a few days before her wedding. While the former actress had instructed the caterers to prepare some dishes completely vegan, she discovered eggs in one of the items.

When Meghan pointed it out to the staff, the late Queen walked in and, interrupting the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly said, "Meghan, in this family, we don't speak to people like that."

In addition to being called out for her tone with staff members, the monarch reportedly had disagreements with Meghan over the tiara that the Duchess wore for her wedding.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey shared details about events leading up to the ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. In an excerpt from his book about Prince Harry, Lacey wrote, "Not for the first time, nor sadly the last, the word 'no' pushed a button inside him, and he flew into a rage."

It further stated, "There were dressers and flunkies present, guarding and organizing the jewels, so it was inevitable that his now-famous exclamation should find its way to the outside world—'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!'"

However, Queen Elizabeth disagreed with the decision and bluntly stated, "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants." The monarch reportedly added, "She gets the tiara that she's given by me."

Following the media's publication of allegations regarding his outbursts, Prince Harry was later forced to refute them. In his memoir, the Duke denied ever making such a statement during the so-called Tiara-Gate incident.

