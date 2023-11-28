What did Robert De Niro say about his allegedly censored speech at Gotham Awards? Exploring what was edited and his reaction to it

Robert De Niro is one of the most vocal actors who has often raised his voice about issues concerning the general public. The Hollywood legend has been an advocate for censorship in cinema and recently he revealed that his speech was shortened at the Gotham Awards. De Niro feels his speech was cut short during the live ceremony and his anti-Trump comments were removed without any due notice.

What did Robert De Niro say at the Gotham Awards?

While receiving the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award on behalf of Killers of the Flower Moon , the actor noticed that a part of his speech had been omitted from the teleprompter. At the Gotham Awards night, Robert De Niro was seemingly seen struggling with the teleprompter but then circling back after a bit to say that his speech had been edited without his knowledge, thus the confusion. The actor of the Martin Scorsese film then went on to blast Donald Trump’s “lies,” and the fact that the former president used Pocahontas as a slur.

Robert De Niro did not waste much time as he went back and read his original speech off of his phone. “I just want to say one thing,” he started. “The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, and I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it," said the actor. He added, “History isn’t history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness."

What was Robert De Niro’s reaction to his speech being shortened?

In the same speech, the actor referenced a quote from John Wayne about "taking this great country away from" Native Americans and rebuking former President Trump for lying to everyone more than 30,000 times during his four years in office. Robert De Niro expressed his anger for his speech being censored at the teleprompter as he blasted through his comments. “Gotham, blah blah blah, but I don’t really feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually. But now I will go to accepting the award," added the actor.

Killers of the Flower Moon is now available on Apple TV+.

ALSO READ: Killers Of The Flower Moon: Everything you need to know about this 1920s Western crime saga