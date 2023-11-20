What did Rosalynn Carter die from? Cause of death explored as former first lady passes away at 96

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, known for her impactful work on mental health reform and her role in professionalizing the position of the president's spouse, passed away at the age of 96, according to The Carter Center. While she had been diagnosed with dementia in May, the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed. Read on to know more in detail.

Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady passes away at 96

Rosalynn Carter peacefully departed at her home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family as per a statement given by the center. Her husband of 77 years and Former US President Jimmy Carter said, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished, she gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's grandson had shared health updates earlier

The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter shared updates on the declining health of the beloved couple in August to People. With Jimmy Carter in hospice care since February and Rosalynn battling dementia, their family, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, gathers at their Plains, Georgia home to provide companionship.

Rosalyn Carter's journey to become the most beloved First Lady

The late Rosalynn Carter was a key figure in shaping the post-presidency landscape, working alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, on global peace and human rights initiatives through The Carter Center. Her impact extended beyond the United States, with visits to countries like Cuba, Sudan, and North Korea to monitor elections and address neglected tropical diseases.

Born Eleanor Rosalynn Smith in Plains, Georgia, to a family of modest means, Rosalynn's life took a significant turn when she married Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States. Their genuine and enduring partnership earned them the nickname "Steel Magnolia," a term she embraced. Their story began in the small town of Plains, and as Rosalynn once noted, "Once we got married, we were kin to everybody in town."

Rosalynn Carter's influence as First Lady extended beyond the traditional role. She became the first to work out of the East Wing, hiring a chief of staff with equal standing to the president's chief of staff. Her commitment to mental health reform was a defining aspect of her tenure. Addressing the stigma associated with mental illnesses, she advocated for parity and access to mental health treatment. She also played a pivotal role in establishing the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving at Georgia Southwestern State University.

Rosalyn played a major role as First Lady alongside Jimmy Carter

In the political arena, the late Rosalynn was a key campaigner during Jimmy Carter's presidential bid. Her tireless efforts during the 1976 campaign contributed to his victory. As First Lady, she testified before Congress in 1979 about the need for mental health reform. Despite her initial reluctance to engage in public speaking, she transformed into a seasoned politician.

The Carters' post-presidential life was marked by a commitment to humanitarian work. They dedicated extensive time to The Carter Center, addressing issues such as health, democracy, and human rights. Their return to Plains involved revitalizing the community, including projects like renovating the local inn and creating a butterfly garden.

The passing of Rosalynn Carter leaves a void in American history, and her legacy resonates in mental health advocacy, caregiving, and humanitarian efforts. Former President Joe Biden acknowledged the Carter family's grace and contribution, while former President George W. Bush praised Rosalynn's dignity and strength. The Carter Center, where she served as a visionary co-founder, mourns the loss of a leader whose compassion and strength inspired a global community.

