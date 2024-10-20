What Did Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Do? Find Out As Chelsea Belle O'Donnell Is Arrested For Child Neglect

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse.

Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, the daughter of comedian Rosie O'Donnell, was arrested last month for child neglect and drug possession according to In Touch.

On September 17, the 27-year-old was charged with multiple felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine and THC, a substance usually linked with cannabis. The accusations were filed after police went to a domestic dispute at her Marinette, Wisconsin, home on September 10.

During the police call, dispatchers reportedly heard Chelsea warn someone to get the hell away. When officers arrived, they saw Chelsea's pupils were dilated and noticed inconsistencies in her statements.

After further investigation, officers found a meth pipe in Chelsea's pocket, which contained meth residue. According to the police report, the living conditions in her home were horrible, with dangerous things easily accessible to her 11-month-old son.

The investigation revealed disturbing information concerning Chelsea's home environment. Officers found a meth bong and a meth pipe that a small child could easily access. In addition to these items, they found a digital scale, used gem bags with white residue, and a container full of hypodermic needles beneath the child's crib.

A second officer observed that the child's designated room was filled with used needles, some of which were covered with blood, as well as other hazardous things like garbage and butane bottles.

Advertisement

The police investigation stated that the house was being used for drug trafficking and included evidence of meth production. A police officer commented, "It appeared Jacob and Chelsea were more concerned with their drug addiction than providing [the baby] with a safe and clean environment." Following her arrest, Chelsea's baby was placed in the care of her boyfriend Jacob Nelund's friends.

Chelsea O'Donnell's legal troubles did not stop with her initial arrest. She was encountered by police again on October 10. During this incident, she allegedly tried to throw away a meth pipe from her vehicle.

Officers found three used needles in the central console of her car. Chelsea was arrested and sent to the hospital, where she tested positive for oxycodone, morphine, and sulfate pills, and a baggie of methamphetamine was found hidden in her bra.

Following this incident, Chelsea was arrested again and charged with meth possession, bail jumping, drug possession, and other charges. Both cases will be heard in court in November.

Advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, “Sadly, this is not new for our family — Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade. We are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”

Rosie and her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter adopted Chelsea when she was a baby. Chelsea has already faced public scrutiny over her mental health and addiction struggles.

In August 2015, Rosie reported Chelsea missing in New York, only to find her days later in the attic of a suspected drug dealer's home in New Jersey.

Chelsea has already expressed frustration with how her mental health struggles were portrayed. In a 2016 interview, she stated, "I wouldn't say I'm mentally ill - I would say lots of people struggle with what I have."

Since then, Chelsea has faced many challenges, including a reported drug overdose in 2016. She was evaluated by mental health professionals after the incident.

Advertisement

She married Nicholas Alliegro in 2016, however, the couple eventually filed for divorce. Chelsea has four children: Skylar Rose (born December 2018), Riley (born January 2021), Avery Lynn (born February 2022), and Atlas (born October 2023).

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Fans Are Convinced Steve Martin Confirmed OMITB Costars Martin Short And Meryl Streep's Rumored Romance With THIS Hilarious Post; Deets