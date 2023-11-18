What did Sam Altman say after being fired from OpenAI? Discussing his emotional note amid the transition from the tech giant

The unexpected removal of Sam Altman, a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence realm, from the post of OpenAI’s CEO has sent shockwaves through the tech community. The board’s decision to oust Altman has sparked speculation and left many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding this surprising move.

Altman now has openly addressed the issue, stating that other boards of directors should follow his exit from the company for his contributions to the firm's success.

OpenAI’s official statement after Sam Altman’s exit from the company’s CEO post

In an official statement, the board of OpenAI cited Altman’s lack of consistent candor in his communications with them as the primary reason for his removal. The statement revealed that this communication gap hindered the board’s ability to fulfill its responsibilities, leading to losing confidence in Altman’s leadership.

The statement, retrieved via Business Today , read as follows, “Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Sam Altman’s public response to being kicked out from OpenAI

In response to his sudden ouster, Sam Altman took to social media to share his feelings, describing the experience as “a weird one in many ways.” In a tweet, he likened it to “reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive.”

Altman expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and urged others to tell their friends how much they appreciate them.

Altman also posted on X, taking a veiled dig at the OpenAI board regarding the value of his shares. In a tweet, he warned, “If I start going off, the OpenAI board should go after me for the full value of my shares.”

This statement hints at potential disagreements over the aspects of Altman’s departure.

Greg Brockman, former President and co-founder of OpenAI, shared his shock and sadness regarding the board’s decision. He thanked those they worked with at OpenAI and shed light on the events leading up to Altman’s removal. Brockman detailed a night before the board’s decision, where Altman was stripped of his post.

In the wake of Altman’s departure, Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed as the interim CEO with immediate effect. The company has announced its plans to search for a permanent CEO successor, raising questions about the future leadership and direction of OpenAI.

