What Did Saoirse Ronan Say In Response To Paul Mescal And Graham Norton's Joke About Self-Defense? Find Out As Actress' Response Go Viral

On Friday, October 25, Saoirse Ronan, the actress known for her role in Little Women, made waves with her statement on The Graham Norton Show. She appeared alongside fellow actors Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne, and Denzel Washington, where the conversation took an unexpected turn into the topic of women’s safety.

It started when Redmayne shared details about the physical training he underwent for his role as an assassin in the upcoming miniseries The Day of the Jackal.

Redmayne described learning self-defense techniques, mentioning he was trained to use his phone as a weapon if ever faced with an attacker. Paul Mescal and host Graham Norton turned the topic into a light-hearted moment, joking about the practicality of using a phone for self-defense.

Mescal stated, “Who is actually going to think about that?” while mimicking the action of pulling a phone from his pants pocket. He added, “If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone.’” Norton chimed in, humorously pretending to ask an imaginary attacker to wait while he retrieved his phone.

But Ronan soon interrupted with a reminder of the reality for women. “That’s what girls have to think about all the time,” she said, addressing the audience and adding, “Am I right, ladies?” Her statement resonated with the crowd, prompting loud applause.

Ronan’s comments quickly became a viral sensation, striking a chord on social media. Fans appreciated her straightforward perspective and how she handled the moment, with many applauding her for pointing out an often overlooked issue.

One social media user praised her, saying, “Saoirse Ronan is a queen. Men need a reminder of what it’s like to be a woman so they can appreciate their privilege. The silence after she said that speaks volumes.”

Another fan expressed similar sentiments, stating how Ronan’s comment showed a gap in awareness. “This encapsulates men being ignorant of male privilege in a nutshell,” they wrote. “The fact that these guys—nice guys, mind—are just so unaware is almost terrifying. Thank goodness for Saoirse, though, because we all need a bit more attention drawn to this.”

While Mescal and Norton initially approached Redmayne’s training story with humor, Ronan’s interruption shifted the tone. Many viewers felt that Ronan’s comment gagged the men on the show, effectively ending the light-hearted discussion with a serious reality check.

