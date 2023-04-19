What did Selena Gomez gift her Only Murders in the Building co-star Wesley Taylor? Find out

Selena Gomez has a luxurious gift for her Only Murders in the Building co-star Wesley Taylor.

Taylor, who joined the cast of the much-loved Hulu show on its third season, took to Instagram to reveal that Selena had gifted him a brand-new iphone! Yeah, that’s right!

Selena Gomez clicks selfies with Wesley Taylor

He took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with the singer. Sharing the selfies, he also wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his love and gratitude for the pop star. It read, “story time. we were making fun of my very old and outdated phone and then this generous icon surprised me on set today with a brand new iPhone… these are the first pics taken. it’s wild to think back to a year or so ago before i knew this queen, when her song played on a loop and saved me. I needed to lose you to love me.”

While Selena was seen dressed in an off-shoulder sweatshirt with a pair of red reading glasses, Taylor donned a green and red striped sweater with reading glasses as well.

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s picture with Wesley Taylor below.

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s generous gift to her co-star

Fans were pretty impressed with Selena’s thoughtful surprise for Wesley. They flooded the post with likes and comments as they appreciated the Rare Beauty founder. One fan wrote, “Awww Selena is the sweetest person in the (world emoji)”. A second fan commented, “SHE IS LITERALLY THE SWEETEST EVER OMG.” Yet another fan’s comment read, "She’s pretty great."

Last month, Deadline reported that Wesley Taylor would be joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the comedy series. The third season of the series is set to premiere sometime in the summer.

