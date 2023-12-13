What did Shannen Doherty say about ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko? Exploring allegations about his affair
Amid the recent revelations surrounding actress Shannen Doherty and her estranged husband, here is another update about the alleged affair as Iswarienko reveals that he had informed her ex-wife before.
Shannen Doherty and her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko parted their ways in April 2023, but it seems like they still have something to say about each other. In the recent development of stories, after she said that Kurt had been cheating on her for many months, he had debunked the claims. On the other hand, the actress has been receiving treatment for cancer over the last eight years, and underwent surgery and radiation on her brain at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in January, the same month she and Iswarienko separated.
Kurt Iswarienko debunks the allegations about his affair
As per a report by Page Six, Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko reacts to having an affair. On the Let’s Be Clear podcast, Doherty made the allegation as she shared dealing with her divorce while simultaneously battling stage four cancer at the beginning of the year. "I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over. I felt so betrayed,” she said.
However, another source close to Iswarienko told TMZ that he had been honest about starting a new relationship with someone else while he was living in Texas. Iswarienko told her ex-wife about his new relationship in January, just days before she got an MRI scan. While both of them have a much different memory of how and when they split up, Shannen Doherty rushed to social media to slam the claim calling it an “absolute lie.” The representatives of Kurt Iswarienko revealed that "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted." The statement later added, "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," adding that Iswarienko's agent was "intimately involved" with their divorce.
How long Kurt Iswarienko and Shannen Doherty were married?
The beginning of the celebrity couple's relationship was captured by reality TV cameras in 2012, as they were together for over a decade until their divorce in 2023. Kurt Iswarienko and Shannen Doherty first connected in early 2008, as they tied the knot in October 2011. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko Friday after 11 years of marriage.
